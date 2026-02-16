5 hours ago

All mobile network operators in Ghana are now required to extend network coverage to every constituent town within each Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly (MMDA), following sweeping new directives issued by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The new requirement forms part of a comprehensive revision of Quality of Service (QoS) standards announced on February 15, 2026, and takes immediate effect. The updated framework significantly tightens Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for telecom operators, replacing standards that have been in place since 2004.

Under the previous regime, operators were encouraged — but not mandated — to expand their networks beyond district capitals. The revised directives now make it compulsory for service providers to ensure coverage in all towns within every MMDA, with compliance enforceable under their licence conditions.

Stricter performance benchmarks

In addition to wider coverage, operators must meet tougher service quality standards.

The maximum allowable Call Drop Rate (CDR) has been reduced from 3 percent to below 1 percent. Telecom providers are also required to achieve a Call Connection Success Rate (CCSR) of more than 95 percent, with successful connections recorded in over 90 percent of operational cells within each MMDA.

Voice clarity requirements have been strengthened as well. For 2G services, operators must now maintain a minimum average Mean Opinion Score (MOS) of above 3.0 to ensure improved call quality.

Higher data and messaging standards

The NCA has significantly raised expectations for data services. Mobile network operators must now deliver average 3G download speeds exceeding 1 megabit per second (Mbps), replacing the previous minimum threshold of 256 kilobits per second — effectively quadrupling the earlier requirement.

Messaging services are also subject to stricter standards. Providers are required to ensure at least a 98 percent success rate for SMS and MMS delivery, with messages delivered within five seconds.

Compliance and enforcement

The regulator has indicated that it will intensify monitoring through field measurements and performance assessments nationwide. Operators that fail to meet the new standards risk sanctions in accordance with their licence obligations and applicable laws.

The NCA further urged consumers who experience persistent poor service to lodge formal complaints, noting that the revised framework reflects advancements in technology, evolving consumer usage patterns and national policy goals aimed at improving telecom service delivery across the country.