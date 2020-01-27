59 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak endured one of their painful ever Ghana Premier league weekends after their 1-2 loss to bitterest rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko in match week 6.

But National Chapters Committee Chairman Elvis Hesse Herman Junior remains confident the club is in a position to win the Ghana Premier league after 10-year drought, despite the loss against the Porcupine Warriors at the Accra Sports Stadium, telling Kumasi based Fox Fm.

"Not at all, if we say we will win will win the league unless of course we lose focus on the fact that we are playing over 30 matches. We can still win the league, we can also come and pick the 3 points in Kumasi easily".

Hearts have picked up seven points from their first Six GPL matches, and they have yet to keep a clean sheet at home under caretaker coach Nii Odoom.