1 hour ago

It would be recalled that the Church of Pentecost during the peak of COVID-19 in Ghana, rendered an unprecedented support to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

The Commission during the time received 12 Cinema Vans from the Church to aid in public sensitization.

This the Commission has revealed really helped its staff in discharging their duties to the betterment of the country.

The leadership of the NCCE led by the Chairperson, Ms. Josephine Nkrumah, was on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the General Headquarters of The Church of Pentecost at La, Accra, to convey their utmost appreciation to the Church for the support.

The cinema vans really augmented the government and the Commission's efforts towards intensifying public awareness creation when the pandemic broke out.

The vehicles were at the time also fueled by the Church throughout the period.

In appreciation, the Commission therefore presented a citation to the Church for its commitment to aiding in the fight against Coronavirus in Ghana.

The citation read: “For God and country, The Church of Pentecost lived these Christian values and supported the NCCE to reach out to the many citizens who were uninformed about the realities of COVID-19”.

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, on his part, commended the leadership of the Commission for appreciating the gesture by the Church.

He stated that the relevance of the Church is the development it brings to the nation.

He indicated that the major interventions that the church is embarking on in the country as part of its vision of “Possessing the Nations” are to ensure that its members who constitute about one-tenth of our population become agents of transformation in Ghanaian society.

Meanwhile the NCCE high-profile delegation included Mr. Samuel Asare Akuamoah (Deputy Chairman, Operations), Mrs. Hajara Rufai Mohammed (Commission Member), and Mr. Kojo Tito Voegborlo (Commission Secretary).

Others were Mr. Rockson Gbande (Acting Director, Programmes), and Mrs. Joyce Benedicta Afutu (Director of Communications & Corporate Affairs), and her Deputy, Mrs. Rita Amparbin Tetteh, among others.

Source: Lily Ampofoa Annor/Adanse Asokwa NCCE