The Chairperson of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), Madam Josephine Nkrumah, has announced her resignation from the portfolio.

Her resignation officially takes effect from April 30, 2022.

Madam Nkrumah who tendered in her resignation to President Akufo-Addo on Monday, February 21, 2022, is expected to take up a new position as an ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia.

Ms Nkrumah is an astute lawyer with several years of standing at the bar.

Prior to her elevation as the NCCE chairperson, she served as a Deputy Chairperson of the Commission responsible for Finance and Administration.

Informing staff of her decision to take an early exit from the Commission’s activities, she wrote:

“Please accept my warm compliments as I notify you of my resignation as the Chairperson of this Commission effective April 30, 2022.”

Madam Josephine Nkrumah was appointed to the NCCE chairperson position by former President John Dramani Mahama.