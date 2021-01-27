2 hours ago

The Adansi Asokwa District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has intensified sensitisation on COVID-19, targeting pupils in all basic schools and the public at large.

The sensitisation exercise has become necessary due to the upsurge of cases in Ghana.

The Asokwa NCCE team has been educating the populace on the need to adhere to all the safety measures in the midst of the pandemic.

A visit to the Adiembra J.H.S. 'B' on Monday, January 25, 2021, revealed most of the pupils had their face masks and hand sanitizers.

George Amponsah Boateng (SCEO) and Lily Ampofoa Annor (PFO), however, took turns to educate them on the proper usage of the masks.

Mr. George Amponsah educated them on the new strain of the virus and how important it is for everyone to stay safe.

They were also encouraged to practice social distancing as possible as they can.

The pupils were delighted to meet the NCCE team as they were also encouraged to practice regular handwashing to enable them stay safe.

On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, a community engagement was held for the Tewobaabi community, where the general public was educated on the virus, the new variant in the country as well as post-election sensitisation.

Mr. Amponsah urged all to live in unity devoid of attacks after the elections.

The team is poised to visiting several schools as well as various communities within the District to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

COVID-19 deaths and cases

As of January 23, 2021, five (5) more COVID-19 patients have died in Ghana shooting the country’s total fatalities to 377.

According to data available on the Ghana Health Service’s webpage, 616 new cases have been recorded bringing the number of active cases 3,813.

As it now stands, the country has confirmed 62,751 COVID-19 related infections in all 16 regions with 58, 561 recoveries.

The capital, Accra still leads with 11, 827 cases.

Already the government has indicated it will impose restrictions and lockdowns should the trend continues but some believe a lockdown could slow down the economy.

Source: Lily Ampofoa Annor/NCCE Adansi Asokwa