The simmering internal debate within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over calls for a possible third-term bid by President John Dramani Mahama has erupted into open confrontation, following a fiery radio outburst by a leading grassroots member in the Ashanti Region against the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

Alhaji Yakubu Tony Aidoo, a known NDC activist in the Region, launched a scathing attack on Kwetey after the General Secretary publicly condemned proponents of a Mahama third-term agenda, describing them as “sycophants” and “bootlickers.”

Alhaji Yakubu’s remarks, delivered during a live radio interview, laid bare the deepening fault lines within the governing party over constitutional limits, loyalty, and succession politics.

The latest confrontation has its roots in comments made by Fifi Kwetey at the 31st December Revolutionary anniversary celebration in Ada, in the Greater Accra Region.

Addressing party supporters, Kwetey warned of what he called creeping sycophancy within the NDC posed a serious threat to the party’s ideological foundations.

“So these days, when I see so much sycophancy creeping into our party,” Kwetey said, “I see a group of people who believe that singing the praises of a leader is the only way they can survive.”

He added pointedly, “That’s why you hear some of those people even add to a statement like there should be a third plan. It’s nothing but sycophancy—pure sycophancy and bootlicking of the highest order.”

Fifi Kwetey anchored his argument in party history, invoking the legacy of the NDC’s founder, the late Jerry John Rawlings.

“Jerry Rawlings was never at any point urged by anybody to go for any third plan,” he said, stressing that the party was built on collective sacrifice and principles, not on the glorification of individuals. “Caretakers may go, caretakers may come, but the revolution has come to stay,” Fifi Kwetey reminded party faithful, adding that no individual, including President Mahama, was bigger than the party.

However, those remarks triggered outrage among some grassroots supporters who see calls for a third term as an expression of confidence in Mahama’s leadership rather than opportunism.

Yakubu emerged as one of the most vocal critics, accusing the General Secretary of insulting loyal party members.

Speaking angrily on Akoma Fm in Kumasi, Yakubu repeatedly dismissed Kwetey’s comments as offensive and disrespectful.

“Talking rubbish, talking rubbish—rubbish,” he fumed. “Who are you? Who are you to insult we Ghanaians who are supporting President Mahama to go for a third term?”

Yakubu insisted that his support for the party went beyond rhetoric, claiming personal sacrifice.

“I sold my land to support the party,” he declared. “I have hard work. I support the party more than you.” He bristled at being labelled a sycophant, arguing that grassroots supporters had earned the right to express their views on the party’s future.

In a direct response to Fifi Kwetey’s constitutional arguments, Yakubu vowed to personally study the law.

“Maybe today or tomorrow, I will read the Constitution,” he said. “So that the Ghanaian people will know that we, the scrap dealers in this region and in Ghana, we can read the Constitution and understand the Constitution.”

His attack quickly turned personal. Pointing directly at the General Secretary, he said, “Fifi Kwetey, I’m talking to you. Who dare you to insult us? You are the leader of sycophants. Greedy. You are greedy.”

Yakubu went as far as threatening political retaliation, declaring, “I will make sure that Fifi Kwetey will lose his national election. Who are you? You are not anybody.

The Ashanti-based activist further claimed endorsement from senior party figures to bolster his standing.

“Ask the regional chairman of the Ashanti Region. Ask the Chief of Staff. Ask the Interior Minister. They will tell you,” he said, insisting that he deserved empowerment within the NDC due to his loyalty and contributions.

Doubling down on his stance, Yakubu defiantly pledged unwavering support for a Mahama third-term bid.

“I will support President Mahama for his third term today. I will support him tomorrow,” he declared. “If you like, when you come, cut my head. I don’t fear you.”

Yakubu’s outburst comes against a broader national backdrop of intense debate over President Mahama’s political future.

While some commentators and politicians—such as Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus—have publicly argued for “testing the law” to allow Mahama to run again in the name of development, the NDC leadership has consistently denied pursuing any third-term agenda.

President Mahama himself has repeatedly stated that he intends to respect the two-term limit enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

Senior party figures, including Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has also thrown his weight behind Mahama’s third term Agenda in case he set the tone to purse it.

But the National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has also warned that persistent speculation about a third term is dangerous and could destabilize both the party and the country.

Despite these assurances, the growing volume and intensity of grassroots voices pushing back against the leadership’s position suggest that the issue remains far from settled within the NDC.