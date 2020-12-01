3 hours ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to introduce a free tertiary education policy if the party is elected into power on December 7.

According to the NDC it will pay the fees for SHS students who will gain admission to tertiary institutions for the 2020/2021 academic year while also absorbing 50% of continuing students.

In a statement released by the party, it states that this is an enhancement on their initial “KYEMUPE” policy.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC), announces that it has accepted for incorporation in the Peoples’ Manifesto, the recommendation of the Education Policy Group of the party that the next NDC government absorbs the FULL school fees of Ghanaian students who will be admitted to tertiary institutions in the 2020/2021 academic year.

“This policy is an enhancement of our commitment in the People’s Manifesto to absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year through the “KYEMUPE” policy, which will now apply to only continuing students in tertiary institutions in the country,” the party said in a statement.

The statement further noted: “The Flagbearer of the Party, H.E John Dramani Mahama will in due course, throw more light on this enhanced package for Ghanaian students who be admitted to tertiary institutions next year dubbed, “FA NINYINAA”.