3 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gloria Huze, has picked up nomination forms for former Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to enable him contest in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

The NDC officially opened nominations on Wednesday ahead of the 2024 elections.

So far, four individuals including former President John Dramani Mahama have picked up their forms to contest as flagbearers on the ticket of the NDC.

Chairman of the Election Committee, Kakra Asamoah appealed to Dr. Duffuor to bring his expertise in finance to save Ghana’s dwindling economy.

“I together with all Ghanaians have been overpowered by the stench of corruption on Akufo-Addo. We know it’s an NDC man who can take us out of this, provided he gets the vote of the delegates,” he said.

This will be his 2nd attempt at the flagbearership slot of the NDC.

NDC on February 22, 2023, opened nominations for its presidential and parliamentary elections.

The two-day exercise would herald the processes for the final leg of the party’s internal elections to elect presidential and parliamentary candidates for the NDC slated for May 13, 2023, to contest on the ticket of the party in the 2024 general election.

Aspiring parliamentary candidates are picking the nomination forms at a cost of GH¢5000 while the presidential aspirants are required to pick nomination forms directly from the office of the General Secretary of the NDC.

Source: citifmonline