10 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency in the Central Region, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has emphasized that the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has raised significant expectations among Ghanaians.

In an exclusive interview with Joy News, Afenyo-Markin pointed out that the NDC has effectively stirred up the public by portraying the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration as ineffective and lacking in achievements.

“The NDC has been telling Ghanaians that the NPP achieved nothing during our time in office,” he said. “In constituencies like Okaikwei North, where we lost, people were misled to the point of forgetting the infrastructure projects we implemented and the Free Senior High School policies that benefitted many parents. Instead, they were swayed by basic, immediate concerns. The NDC created the narrative that the NPP was corrupt and should have done more,” Afenyo-Markin added.

As the leader of the NPP caucus, he criticized the NDC’s campaign strategy as one fueled by propaganda and mischief, warning that while such tactics may yield short-term success, they are likely to backfire in the future.

“While propaganda may work for them now, in the long run, it will catch up with them,” Afenyo-Markin concluded.