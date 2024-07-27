2 hours ago

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has said they chose Tamale to launch its campaign because it is a party stronghold.

He explained that, they needed a place where they could feel energized and motivated to campaign and secure victory in the 2024 elections.

“We wanted to be in a place where our party’s stronghold is. When launching campaigns of this nature, you need to be in a place where you can feel energized. Tamale was the perfect choice,” he said.

Mr. Kwetey, who was personally involved in making this decision, added, “Tamale is like home to us. It represents an important starting point for a journey. I remember in 2008, when we needed to set the records straight, we started in Accra and then came to Tamale. The spirit of Tamale was crucial in setting the tone for the rest of the campaign across the country. That spirit is why we chose Tamale for this important program, which I believe will change the destiny of our country. The campaign is at the core of our country’s destiny. Our country’s future is at stake.”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to launch its 2024 General Elections campaign in Tamale on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

The event will feature the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, as well as other top officials including National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary Fifi Kwetey, and members of the Council of Elders.

NDC Members of Parliament, parliamentary candidates, and supporters are also expected to attend.