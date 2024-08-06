3 hours ago

Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, has criticized the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their lack of a clear vision as the 2024 elections approach.

Speaking at the Efia NPP campaign launch and the inauguration of the campaign team on Monday, August 5, 2024, Godfred Dame argued that the NDC's concept of a 24-hour economy remains unexplained and unconvincing.

“Where we are, in the life of our country, we need a party which is focused, a party which is the clear vision. Ask the NDC the vision they are taking into this election. Is it the 24-hour economy they can’t explain? That is not what we need. We need a man with a vision like Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” onuaonline.com quoted the Attorney General.

He emphasized that Ghana requires a party with a clear vision and focus, especially given the current state of the nation, adding that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is best suited to lead the country towards prosperity.

"Don’t allow the NDC to deceive you. It requires only boldness, clear direction, and vision," Dame stated.

He further highlighted the importance of the NPP breaking the '8'—a reference to maintaining governance beyond the traditional two-term limit of eight years—not for selfish reasons, but to secure and safeguard the future of Ghana.

"Breaking the 8 is not for any selfish reason at all. In my view, it is simply for the future of this country," he added.

Dame called on NPP supporters to unite and vote massively for the party, stressing the need for visionary leadership in the form of Dr. Bawumia.

"We need a man with a vision like Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia," he charged.

Joe Ghartey, Board Chairman of the board member of Ghana Revenue Authority and Member of Parliament for Esikado Ketan, also urged party supporters in the Western Region to vote overwhelmingly for the NPP.

"We have to win the Western Region massively so that we will also be counted as part of those that won massively [for the party to come to power," Ghartey said.