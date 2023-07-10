4 hours ago

The Bono East Regional Police Command has arrested Alhaji Nuhu Fawa, the Techiman South constituency Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for allegedly organizing his thugs to beat two party members.

Alhaji Nuhu Fawa was arrested after allegedly organizing some thugs to beat two aggrieved party members at a popular radio station in the regional capital accusing them of propagating falsehoods against his personality on a radio programme.

According to the reports, victims were members of Chairman Fawa’s boys who have terrorized opponents for years but have decided not to work for the constituency chairman again because of his selfishness.

Some branch executives and dozens of party supporters on Saturday, July 9, 2023, besieged the constituency office and reportedly closed down the party’s office accusing the constituency chairman, Alhaji Nuhu Saliu of sacking two constituency executives unlawfully.

The constituency chairman is said to have sacked two of the party’s executives claiming that, they have exhibited gross insubordination by engaging in anti-party conduct which goes against the ethics of the party.

The two sacked executives, Fuseini Nafiu and Yussif Mohammed received in a sacking in a letter dated, 3rd July 2023 signed by the constituency’s secretary Edward Fosu Nsowah.

Branch Executives of the party upon learning about the development were agitated and closed down the party’s office.

The executives who were clad in red bands threatened to deal with any individual who will open the office without calling the suspended executives back to the party.

They have again called on the national executives of the party to call their constituency chairman to order to help restore peace in the party.

Source: Ghanaweb