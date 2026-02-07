1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has distanced itself from alleged inducement practices reported during its parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East Constituency, vowing to take firm action to protect the integrity of its internal elections.

The controversy erupted after reports emerged that some delegates at the primary were given items including 32-inch television sets, allegedly by the campaign team of Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria and one of the aspirants in the race. In addition, the distribution of boiled eggs at the voting centre reportedly triggered brief scenes of disorder as delegates scrambled for the items.

Responding to the backlash, Baba Jamal denied any intention to improperly influence voters. Speaking to journalists, he explained that the items were offered purely as a token of appreciation to delegates and insisted that they were not meant to sway electoral choices.

Despite these assurances, the leadership of the NDC has taken a stern view of the matter. In a statement released on Saturday, February 7, 2026, and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC said its national executives had received multiple complaints suggesting that acts of inducement may have taken place during the primary.

The party described such conduct as unacceptable and fundamentally inconsistent with its ethical standards, internal rules, and broader efforts to reform and renew the party under its reset agenda. According to the statement, practices that compromise fairness and transparency threaten the credibility of the NDC’s democratic processes and will not be tolerated.

As a result, the party has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the allegations and assured members and the public that decisive disciplinary measures will be applied if any individual is found culpable.

The leadership stressed that no aspirant or official would be shielded from accountability.

The statement also served as a warning for future contests, cautioning that repeat offences could attract severe consequences, including the annulment of election results or other punitive sanctions deemed necessary to safeguard the party’s reputation.

The Ayawaso East primary is being organised to select the NDC’s candidate for an upcoming by-election following the death of the sitting Member of Parliament.

Five aspirants, all cleared through the party’s vetting process, are contesting the slot: Mohammed Ramme, the constituency chairman; Hajia Amina Adam, widow of the late MP; Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed; Yakubu Azindow; and Najib Mohammed.

As the process unfolds, the NDC leadership has reiterated its commitment to discipline, fairness, and unity, urging members to uphold the party’s principles and place collective interest above personal ambition.