51 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in its quest to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on December 7 seek divine intervention from God with the declaration of a three day nationwide fasting and prayer.

It starts on Thursday 3rd December 2020 and ends on the day of the election Monday 7th December 2020 across the nation.

The NDC prayer and fasting programme coincides with that of some members of the Christian community who are praying for peace before during and after the December 7 polls.

On Friday 4th and Saturday 5th December it will be climaxed by a service by both the muslim and christian community respectively.

According to a statement released by the party and signed by its Chairm Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the fasting and prayers is to seek the face of God during the election.

“Knowing very well that God’s divine intervention manifests in the affairs of mankind and as we inch towards a very crucial and concluding stage of the electioneering process.

“It is imperative that as a Party, we call once again for God’s intervention to buttress our hard work and determination to secure a resounding victory in the December 7 general elections, to the Glory of God Almighty,” part of the statement read.

Find the full statement from the party below:

THEME: THE FINAL ONSLAUGHT

The Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) announces to the General Public, a nationwide declaration of PRAYER, FASTING, AND THANKSGIVING from Thursday 3rd December to Saturday 5th December 2020 to God Almighty for His Goodness and Mercies towards the December 7 General Elections and the last month to the end of a very engaging year 2020.

This follows the earlier call on and declaration of Prayer and Fasting period by the Christian Community and a Special Prayer by the Muslim Community in Ghana in the month of October.

Knowing very well that God’s Divine Intervention manifests in the affairs of mankind and as we inch towards a very crucial and concluding stage of the electioneering process, it is imperative that as a Party, we call once again for God’s intervention to buttress our hard work and determination to secure a resounding victory in the December 7 General Elections, to the Glory of God Almighty.

This period of Prayer, Fasting and Thanksgiving will be climaxed by the offer of Special Service on Friday December 4 and Saturday December 5, 2020 by the Muslim and Christian Community respectively.

Furthermore, the Party respectfully urges and encourages all Members and Sympathizersto seek God Almighty’s Divine intervention, Favour and Blessings to grant the NDC Victory in the General Elections in few days to come, as well as to divinely expose all the machinations of our opponents.

We count on your usual cooperation.

Victory Beckons. Together we can!

SIGNED

Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman