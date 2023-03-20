6 hours ago

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is demanding the immediate dismissal of all the redundant appointees at the Presidency.

He said duplication of duties is what the Office of Government Machinery has been reduced to under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) stated, for example, that there is a Presidential Advisor in charge of Media while there is also a Director of Communications.

This, he says, is having a toll on the public purse.

Mr Asiedu Nketia demanded of appointees he called “hangers-on” on Monday, March 20 when he presented his party’s True State of the Nation Address.

The Address is to counter the address constitutionally delivered by President Akufo-Addo in Parliament on Wednesday, March 8 as an Article 67 requirement of the 1992 Constitution.

The former General Secretary of the NDC insisted that saving the Ghanaian economy is tantamount to saving the country’s democracy.

“We, therefore, expect the President to drastically cut down the size of his government to begin with,” he stressed.

He listed some items whose prices have sky-rocketed since 2016 when the current Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government took over from the Mahama-led government.

He mentioned, for instance, that a bag of cement which used to sell at GH¢27 now goes for GH¢90.

“The NDC shall not be complicit in this mess,” he insisted.