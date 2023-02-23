1 hour ago

Some branch executives of the National Democratic Congress in the Asawase Constituency, have gathered resources to sponsor a candidate against the incumbent Member of Parliament in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The group according to a 3news.com on Tuesday, February 22, 2023, picked up nomination forms for Mubarak Masawudu to contest Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak for the party’s slot in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

“We the undersigned branch executives have contributed an amount of GH¢5,000 as the fee for picking up the parliamentary nomination form for Masawudu Mubarak.

“We came about this decision based on the enormous contribution of Masawudu towards building a formidable NDC in the Asawase Constituency,” Abubakar Ahmed Ibrahim, branch secretary for Asawase B-LINE, stated at a press conference.

According to the executive’s their preferred candidate will provide the right leadership to the people of the constituency to bring about growth and development.

“Masawudu through his youth empowerment programme has successfully secured a meaningful sustainable job for some of the youth of Asawase Constituency. This aligns to his overall goal of building the human capital base of the constituency.

“We are convinced that when given the nod, Comrade Masawudu through his youthful empowerment programme will eradicate the long-standing financial struggle the branches go through, rendering them ineffective.

“The policies and programmes that Comrade Masawudu espouses assures us that when he becomes the parliamentary candidate and subsequently the Member of Parliament for Asawase, the constituency will undoubtedly witness the total transformation she deserves,” the group said.

Mohammed Muntaka has been in parliament for five consecutive terms as MP for Asawase, one of the seats held by the NDC in the Ashanti Regional stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

