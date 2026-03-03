5 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially removed Umaru Sanda Mohammed from its membership register after he chose to contest as an independent candidate in the March 3 Ayawaso East by-election.

The party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, announced the decision at the NDC’s final rally in the constituency on Sunday, March 1, stating that the expulsion takes immediate effect.

According to him, Mr Mohammed will no longer enjoy any rights or privileges associated with party membership and will face restrictions should he seek to return in the future.

“It will take him about eight years before he can contest any position in the party. Even if, after the by-election, he decides to return, he cannot contest immediately and would have to wait until 2032. I am really pained for him,” Mr Asiedu Nketia said.

Drawing a Biblical analogy, the NDC Chairman — popularly known as “General Mosquito” — suggested that Mr Mohammed had ignored wise counsel.

“The Bible teaches that the message of salvation can seem foolish to those who have gone astray. Such a person is already on a path that leads to destruction and will ignore guidance. Only afterwards will they regret and say, ‘If only I had known.’ With that in mind, Umaru Sanda remains our brother, but he is no longer part of the party,” he added.

In an earlier statement dated February 17, the NDC explained that Mr Mohammed’s decision to run independently contravened the party’s constitution and undermined its collective endorsement of a duly selected parliamentary candidate.

The party has further barred him from using the NDC’s name, logo, colours, symbols, or any other intellectual property in his campaign activities.