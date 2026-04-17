4 hours ago

A new directive circulating within the ruling National Democratic Congress party structures has reignited debate over the government’s shifting position on supporter sponsorship for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with reports indicating that each constituency has been allocated slots to nominate three individuals for travel.

According to the communication, constituencies across the country have been offered three slots each to submit names for participation in the World Cup trip.

With Ghana having 276 constituencies, the allocation translates into a potential 828 individuals under the arrangement—raising fresh questions about the scale, cost, and transparency of the initiative.

The message, reportedly shared on a constituency platform by a senior local government official, urged party executives to urgently submit names before a stated deadline for the application process, suggesting an organised nationwide mobilisation effort.

A Sharp Departure From Earlier Government Position

The development stands in stark contrast to earlier public assurances by the government.

had previously dismissed the idea of government-sponsored travel for fans, citing economic challenges and the need to prioritise infrastructure.

At the time, he argued that scarce national resources should not be used to fly supporters abroad, instead encouraging individuals to fund their own trips or seek private sponsorship.

This position was strongly echoed by President John Dramani Mahama, who emphasized fiscal discipline and warned against the high cost of transporting fans.

He noted that even sending a relatively small number of supporters could cost millions of dollars—resources he suggested would be better invested in national development.

The $7.4m Revelation

However, that stance shifted significantly when the Sports Minister later confirmed that government was planning to sponsor approximately 800 supporters to the World Cup.

Providing details, Kofi Adams disclosed that the estimated cost per supporter is $9,250, covering airfare, accommodation, and transport—bringing the total projected expenditure to about $7.4 million.

Interestingly, these football fans have turned out to be NDC supporters.

Although beneficiaries are expected to cover visa and feeding costs according to Kofi Adams, the revelation marked a clear departure from earlier policy, effectively confirming government involvement in funding supporter travel.

Constituency-Based Allocation Raises New Questions

The latest constituency-based allocation appears to expand that plan even further, introducing a political dimension to the selection process.

By distributing slots across all constituencies, the initiative suggests a structured mechanism that could be tied to party representation at the tournament.

Critics argue that this approach raises concerns about fairness, transparency, and the potential politicisation of national support for the Black Stars.

It also revives unresolved questions from earlier controversies, including the recent Germany friendly match trip incident, where the Sports Ministry initially denied sponsoring individuals seen travelling with the Minister—only for subsequent developments to cast doubt on that position.