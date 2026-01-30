5 hours ago

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reinforced strict eligibility rules ahead of its internal elections, declaring that all members holding government-appointed positions must resign at least six clear months before contesting for any party executive post.

The directive forms part of the party’s comprehensive guidelines for electing executives at branch, constituency, regional and national levels, as the NDC prepares for a major reorganisation leading into the 2028 general election.

The rule, captured under the party’s general provisions, is aimed at preventing the misuse of state resources, avoiding conflicts of interest, and ensuring fairness in internal contests.

It applies to any party member occupying an office to which they were appointed by the President or government and who intends to contest for an executive position within the party.

According to the guidelines, such persons must step down well in advance of filing nomination forms.

The affected categories include Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Chief Executive Officers and Managing Directors of state institutions, their deputies, and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

The party’s constitution makes it clear that individuals in these roles wield significant administrative authority and influence, and therefore must relinquish their positions before seeking elective party office.

However, the guidelines provide exemptions for chairpersons and members of boards or analogous bodies, meaning such appointees are not subject to the six-month resignation restriction.

The distinction, party insiders say, is intended to balance the need for accountability while recognising that board roles may not carry the same level of executive power as ministerial or administrative appointments.

This provision comes as the NDC has announced that it will hold its National Delegates Conference on December 19, 2026, to elect new national party leaders.

Speaking at a press conference, the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwatey, explained that the elections will follow a bottom-to-top approach, starting from branch elections and moving through constituency and regional contests before culminating in the national congress.

The party has already outlined key timelines for the process. Filing of nominations is scheduled from November 7 to November 9, 2026, with vetting to take place on November 12 and 13.

Appeals will be heard on November 15 and 16, while the Youth and Women’s Conferences are expected to be held on December 12, ahead of the main congress on December 19.

Party officials say the resignation requirement is part of broader reforms designed to strengthen internal democracy and ensure discipline within the party’s ranks.

It also aligns with the NDC’s emphasis on transparency as it seeks to rebuild and consolidate its structures nationwide ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Beyond resignation rules, the guidelines also spell out qualifications for aspirants, including membership status, payment of dues, adherence to party discipline under Article 40, and disqualification of persons who supported candidates outside the NDC in the 2024 elections.