Political scientist Dr. Osei Bonsu has suggested the selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a terrible mistake.

The Methodist University lecturer said the NDC should have selected a technocrat with economic and finance background considering the fact that the person will chair the Economic Management Team.

He explained although Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is a technocrat, her experience is in another field.

“Looking at her background, I don’t know what she is bringing on board. In modern governance, you need someone with an economic and finance background. She does not have these backgrounds and so she is not the best choice. We shouldn’t forget that the Vice President is the chairperson of the Economic Management Team and the one place she can attract more votes is the academia.”

Recounting her experience as the former education minister, the lecturer said the running mate had a bad record because she scrapped research allowances for lecturers.

He believes the NDC has shot itself in the foot by selecting Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.

He wants them to forget about winning the 2020 polls because it will not be possible with their choice of running mate.

He further described as a teacher decision for the former minister to scrap teacher trainee allowance.

“As a minister, she scrapped teacher trainee allowance. Under her watch, teachers taught for 12 months and were paid only three months. Even common chalk which led to the famous statement by former second lady Mrs. Amissah-Arthur.”