2 hours ago

The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abrone DC has raised eyebrows over the integrity of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voters’ register.

According to him, the NDC has no credibility and cannot question nor interfere in the affairs of the EC.

“The current U-turn of the NDC is shocking because they cannot tell us that the current voter register is credible base on what the former EC Madam Charlotte Osei said”, he told host Maame Yaa Konama on UTV’s “Adekye Nsroma”.

“Madam Charlotte Osei has already said the voter register is not credible when she appeared before the Georgina Wood committee and that was why the Supreme Court Judge relieved Madam Charlotte Osei and her two deputies from their duties…So based on the words of the former EC, we all agreed with the decision of Madam Jean Mensa and her team to compile the new register,” he added.