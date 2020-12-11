3 hours ago

The leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) including a former First National Vice-Chairperson, Anita De-Soso who spearheaded the protest to reject the just-ended presidential and parliamentary polls announced by the Electoral Commission (EC) is doing so because of politics.

“For Anita De-Soso, let us ignore her. Maybe she is doing so because she would like to contest for a position in the party. The NDC is playing with the minds of their supporters”, Security Analyst, Mr. Paul Boateng has said during post-election analysis on Peace FM.

Supporters of NDC recently besieged the premises of the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters in Accra after the EC Chair, Jean Mensah declared New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Nana Akufo-Addo President-Elect of the 2020 polls.

The group largely made up of women, were seen resisting attempts by the security officials to prevent them from coming close to the premises of the electoral management body’s facility at Ridge.

Similar protests have been replicated in the various regional capitals including Damongo, Tamale and Bolgatanga in the Savannah, Northern and Upper East Regions respectively

Speaking to the development, Mr. Paul Boateng warned this could lead to civil war if the situation is not managed well.

“I predicted this winner of the polls and what will be a likely outcome. If we don’t manage it well, it could be degenerate into something worse.” the Security Analyst served caution.