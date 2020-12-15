23 minutes ago

The Editor of the Informer newspaper and a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Andy Kankam has asked the leader of the largest opposition party for the 2020 general elections to accept and concede defeat.

According to him, the results provided by the Electoral Commission reflect the true results of the elections and that the elections were conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' program on Monday, he explained that the Electoral Commission needs commendation for a good job done.

To him this year's election has been well conducted and the Electoral Commission should receive praises than the bastardization meted out to them by the NDC members.

"As an observer for the Atta Mills Institute in the eastern region, I have never witnessed such peaceful and well-conducted elections in the annals of this country and within this democratic dispensation.

"I besiege my party to concede and accept defeat wholeheartedly and look forward as to how the party can bounce back to win 2024," he said.

He added that if the party still feel unsatisfied and wish to contest the elections, they should do so peacefully and through the appropriate channels and stop inciting the lame youth who may end risking their lives for their selfish and personal gains.

The Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa on Wednesday called the 2020 presidential election for the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo.

Since then, the NDC in several press conferences has rejected the declaration describing it as a stolen verdict.