3 hours ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reaffirmed his commitment to abolishing ex-gratia payments to public officials if elected in the 2024 general elections.

He also pledged to cut waste in his next administration and address the disparities in remuneration between Article 71 officeholders and the broader public service.

“Abolish the payment of ex-gratia and cut out waste and ostentation in government. Address the disparities in the remuneration of Article 71 officeholders and the broader public service,” Mahama announced when he launched the NDC’s Manifesto in Winneba, Central Region, on Saturday, August 24.

Mahama further pledged to establish an Independent Emoluments Commission, which will be created by merging of the Presidential Commission on Emoluments and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

He explained that this new commission aims to ensure transparency and accountability in the determination of salaries and benefits for public officials.

“Establish an Independent Emoluments Commission by merging the Presidential Commission on Emoluments and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission as the Constitutional Review Commission recommended.”

In Ghana, ex-gratia is a payment made to government employees every four years when a political party completes its full tenure.