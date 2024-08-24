45 minutes ago

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says the party’s 2024 manifesto launch on Saturday marks the first step to liberating the country from challenges that have held the nation back for too long.

It also marks “the first step towards resetting our dear nation, Ghana”, he says in a brief promotional video released a day ahead of the manifesto launch at the University of Education, Winneba, Central Region.

The manifesto launch, themed Change to Reset Ghana, takes place at the University of Education, Winneba, in the Central Region.

In his message, Mahama said, “Tomorrow we take the first step towards resetting our dear nation Ghana. We face challenges that have held us back for too long, but now it’s time to build the Ghana we all want together. Join me from Winneba in the Central region as I unveil a vision for our future that will bring justice, jobs, and prosperity to every corner of our beloved nation, Ghana. Tomorrow, we begin the journey together.”

The event expected to draw party bigwigs and the rank and file to fill the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Auditorium, the venue, will be led by the flagbearer and his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

It is also expected to draw significant attention as the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, which launched its own manifesto a week ago, laces it boots to critique it.

NDC Manifesto launches

The NDC has a good history of launching manifestos since the return to multiparty democracy in 1992. Founded by the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, the party launched its first manifesto in 1992 for the presidential and parliamentary elections that year.

The manifesto focused on restoring stability after a decade of military rule, promoting economic reforms, and laying the foundation for democratic governance.

In 1996, the NDC’s manifesto emphasised economic stabilisation and infrastructural development. Rawlings, who was then the incumbent president, campaigned on the success of his administration secured his re-election.

The 2000 manifesto, launched by then Vice President John Atta Mills, highlighted the need for continuity in governance and focused on poverty reduction and education. However, the NDC lost the 2000 election to the NPP, marking the first time the party transitioned to an opposition role.

When the NDC returned to power in 2008 under the leadership of John Atta Mills, the party’s manifesto, dubbed A Better Ghana, promised to address the socio-economic challenges facing the country, particularly in the areas of education, health, and job creation.

Mills’ unexpected passing in 2012 led to John Mahama taking over as president, and the NDC’s 2012 manifesto focused on consolidating the gains of the Mills administration while promising transformational development across various sectors.

The 2016 manifesto, under Mahama’s leadership, focused on infrastructure, governance, and social interventions. However, the NDC lost the 2016 elections to the NPP.

Ahead of the 2020 elections, the NDC’s manifesto, dubbed The People’s Manifesto, aimed to reflect the needs and aspirations of Ghanaians. The party however, lost the election.

The 2024 Manifesto

The 2024 manifesto launch is seen as a critical step in the NDC’s efforts to return to power.

With John Mahama’s emphasis on “resetting Ghana” with a focus on justice, jobs, and prosperity, the NDC is presenting itself as the party best equipped to lead Ghana into a new era of development.

Source: myjoyonline