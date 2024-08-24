Renowned gospel musician Nacee is confident that the policies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama are doable.
He revealed this in an interview with Accra-based Channel One TV at the NDC manifesto launch in Winneba, on Saturday.
“Yes, I believe Mahama can do it. Looking at his records he has done those things before and I believe that he can do it,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Channel One TV.
Nacee known for his famous Mahama campaign tracks like “E dey bee”, “Onaapo”, and “Mahama Okada”, is set to perform at the manifesto launch.
