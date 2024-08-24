6 hours ago

Renowned gospel musician Nacee is confident that the policies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama are doable.

He revealed this in an interview with Accra-based Channel One TV at the NDC manifesto launch in Winneba, on Saturday.

“Yes, I believe Mahama can do it. Looking at his records he has done those things before and I believe that he can do it,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Channel One TV.

Nacee known for his famous Mahama campaign tracks like “E dey bee”, “Onaapo”, and “Mahama Okada”, is set to perform at the manifesto launch.