3 hours ago

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, has stirred controversy with his recent comments on former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan's missed penalty kick during the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals against Uruguay.

In an exclusive interview on TV XYZ, the NDC MP suggested that Gyan's missed penalty was not accidental but a deliberate attempt to prevent the then NDC-led government from claiming credit for Ghana's potential historic achievement in reaching the World Cup semifinals.

Gyan, who was recently appointed to the 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Manifesto Sub-Committee on Sports, faced allegations of political bias influencing his actions on the field.

Dafeamekpor insinuated that Gyan's political allegiance to the NPP may have influenced his decision to sabotage the NDC-led government's moment of glory on the world stage.

He suggested that Gyan intentionally aimed for the crossbar, ensuring Ghana's loss and denying the government the opportunity to capitalize on the euphoria of a historic World Cup achievement.

The MP's comments have sparked debate and criticism, with some questioning the validity of his claims and others expressing concern over the politicization of sports.

Dafeamekpor's remarks highlight the intersection of politics and sports in Ghana, raising questions about the impartiality of national figures and the potential consequences of partisan allegiances in the public arena.

