The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed former Member of Parliament and former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, to replace Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga on the three-member committee investigating allegations of vote buying and inducement during the party’s Ayawaso East parliamentary primaries.

The announcement was made by the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, in a social media post following Mr. Ayariga’s decision to step aside from the committee.

According to the party, Mr. Ayariga’s continued membership of the panel had become untenable after the NDC Majority Caucus in Parliament publicly called for the annulment of the Ayawaso East primary and the disqualification of any candidate found to have engaged in unethical practices.

The investigative committee is chaired by veteran politician and former minister, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, and also includes legal practitioner Emefa Fugah. With the inclusion of Mr. Fuseini, the committee is expected to continue its work without interruption and submit its report by Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

The panel has been tasked with probing allegations of widespread inducement and vote buying during the primaries held last Saturday, as well as making recommendations on sanctions and reforms where necessary.

“In line with the party’s commitment to internal democracy, transparency, and ethical political conduct, the committee will thoroughly investigate the allegations and make appropriate recommendations, including sanctions where warranted,” Mr. Kwetey said.

The probe follows reports that the campaign team of Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed allegedly distributed items such as 32-inch television sets and boiled eggs to delegates during the voting process. Some party insiders and delegates have claimed the items were perceived as inducements and may have influenced the outcome of the election.

In a parallel development, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced separate investigations into alleged vote-buying incidents involving both the NDC Ayawaso East parliamentary primary and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

The NDC said the appointment of Mr. Fuseini is intended to strengthen the credibility of the investigation and underscore the party’s resolve to protect the integrity of its internal electoral processes.

Beyond establishing the facts surrounding the Ayawaso East primaries, the committee is also expected to propose long-term reforms aimed at curbing inducement and vote buying in future party contests.