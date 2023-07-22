3 hours ago

Dr. Louisa Hannah Bissiw, the National Women’s Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has remarried, years after leaving her first husband.

The footage and photos from the private ceremony have, however, been posted on social media channels since Friday, July 21.

The new marriage by the one-time MP is her second union since the collapse of her earlier marriage to Dr. Francis Kpormego, a Jamaica-based medical doctor.

In the materials sighted by GhanaWeb, Bissiw is sighted in a joyous and glorious mood, for obvious reasons, in intimate poses with the husband.

In videos from the ceremony, Bissue and the husband are wearing orange outfits and dancing with wellwishers.

Hanna Louisa Bissiw, a veterinarian by training was on born 23 July 1972 in Techimantia, a town in the newly created Ahafo region of Ghana.

She has previously served as Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture and also the former Member of Parliament for Tano South.

She attended Kumasi Girls Secondary School and later acquired a scholarship during Rawling’s regime to study in DVM, Agrarian University of Havana, Cuba in 1999.