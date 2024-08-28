9 hours ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has on no occasion rejected the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

According to him, the party has always argued that it was best if the economic environment be evaluated to verify if the policy would not place a burden on the coffers of taxpayers.

His comments were in response to how no academic fees for level 100 students are different from the current Free SHS policy. Since the new policy will also be introduced at a time when the economy was down on its knees in debt.



Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on August 28, he said the party had assessed the economic situation and intends to contribute its quota to lessen the burden on citizens.

“Remember the argument was just between progressive Free Senior High School and Free Senior High School. The NDC never said no to Free Senior High School, get the words right. President Mahama and even the NPP used the word that we promised progressive free senior high school,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former Minority leader has assured that the NDC government would review the free SHS policy to serve the nation better.

“The free Senior High School policy will be reviewed in other to serve us better, serve parents better and serve students better under president Mahama,” he added.

Source: Myjoyonline