Ghana’s largest opposition political party, the NDC, has teamed up with other opposition parties to petition the ECOWAS about the ongoing process to compile a new register for the December elections.

The NDC and six other political parties, constituting the Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voter Register (IPRAN), say the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC), to compile the new electoral roll is wrongly timed, especially in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that remains a threat to lives.

“The imminent violation of Section II Article 2 (1) of Protocol A/SP1/12/01 on Democracy and Good Governance Supplementary to the Protocol relating to the Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security which precludes Members States from making any substantial modification to electoral laws in the last six (6) months before elections, except with the consent of a majority of Political actors.

“We, therefore, wish to urgently invite the proactive intervention of ECOWAS to use its protocols and mechanisms to compel the Electoral Commission of Ghana to use dialogue and consensus-building on such an important matter as Voters Register to avert conflict and chaos in Ghana,” the petition reads in part.

The EC says it remains resolute in its decision compile a totally new electoral roll for the December 7 presidential and parliamentary polls despite opposition from political parties and civil society organisations against the move.

The EC says the current register is bloated and not credible for the upcoming elections.

Two weeks ago, the electoral body announced June ending to start compiling a new register, after an April schedule was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The other political parties joining the NDC to petition the ECOWAS include the Peoples National Convention (PNC), All Peoples Congress (APC), United Freedom Party (UFP), the EGLE Party and the United Progressive Party (UPP).

Among other things, the political parties hold the view that “Ghana’s current register is credible, reliable and tested.

“This position has been confirmed by the EC itself. The concerns raised by the EC can be addressed by upgrading the current register and not compiling a new register,” the petitioners said.

