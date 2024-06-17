1 day ago

Abdul Majeed Dokurgu (middle) flanked by the Sarkin Faila of Effiekuma (left) and a member of his constituency executives (right).

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Effie constituency, Abdul Majeed Dokurgu, made a generous gesture by donating a cow to the Council of Chiefs of Effie Kuma Zongo to be slaughtered for the Eid Al-Adha celebration, an important Islamic festival commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

It marks another great support from the aspiring MP, whose acts of kindness have touched many angles beyond religious barriers, demonstrating his commitment to fostering unity and goodwill within the diverse community he seeks to represent.

And it was a beautiful scene as he later joined the Muslim congregation to observe the Eid prayers, accompanied by some of his constituency executives.

In a speech, Dokurgu emphasizsed the significance of Eid al-Adha, urging Muslims to emulate the act of giving

"This day reminds us of the ultimate sacrifice and unwavering faith of Prophet Ibrahim, a testament to our commitment to God.

As Muslims, we are called upon to emulate his obedience and unwavering devotion to the Almighty, even in the face of great trials."

The Eid package from the MP also included an undisclosed amount of cash to support the celebration.

As Sunday's Eid coincided with Father's Day, Dokurgu took the opportunity to urge fathers to prioritize the well-being of their children, in accordance with Islamic teachings.

"Islam places great emphasis on the role of fathers in nurturing and guiding their children," he said.

"Let us strive to be exemplary fathers, providing love, care, and moral guidance to our wards.

"A father's love and guidance shape the future of our society, and we must embrace this sacred responsibility with utmost dedication."

Dokurgu also sought prayers for the NDC, hoping for the party's success in the upcoming 2024 elections.

About a thousand people thronged to the Effie Kuma Police Park to offer the Eid prayers and witness the sacrifice sponsored by the affable candidate.

The Council of Chiefs, on the other hand, expressed their appreciation to Dokurgu and offered prayers for his success.

Dokurgu, a first-time candidate, is vying for the Effia parliamentary seat, which has eluded the NDC since 1997, with the party's only victory in the constituency being the 1992 election.

His participation in the Eid Al-Adha celebration is seen as part of his efforts to connect with the local community and garner support ahead of the upcoming polls.