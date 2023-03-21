3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama will today, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, file his nomination form to contest in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership race.

He is scheduled to do so at 1pm.

The former president is expected to face three other candidates, including Dr. Kwabena Duffour, former Finance Minister, who will file his nomination form on Thursday, March 23.

Former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, another candidate in the race, is also expected to submit his nomination form on Wednesday.

The filing of the nomination form is to pave the way for the aspirants to contest in the NDC’s May 13, 2023 primaries.

Originally planned for Monday, the John Mahama Campaign said it is “very sorry for the postponement, which is in response to a request from the party to reschedule because of the presentation of the party’s True State of the Nation Address on Monday.”

Mr. Mahama will however continue his first phase tour of the Ashanti Region, which ended on Monday, a statement from the aide to the former President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, said.

John Mahama who is a one-term former president is seeking to return to power after he was defeated by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Mr. Mahama believes the Akufo-Addo government has put the country into reverse gear.