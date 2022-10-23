The Deputy Communications Officer position for the Aowin constituency has been won by Ali Asumana, also known as Authentic, a well-known sports broadcaster with Max FM in Enchi.
In comparison to his contender Emmanuel Acquaye, who garnered 620 votes, Authentic polled 863 votes to move up the ladder.
In a brief interview with Ghanaguardian.com following the results, Authentic stated that he would use his communication abilities as a broadcaster and teacher to build strong and stable grounds in the constituency to increase the party's votes in the 2024 election elections.
He thanked the delegates for giving him a resounding victory to serve the party and his people.
He called for unity among the leadership in order to ensure the NDC's victory in the 2024 elections.
Below is the full results of the Aowin constituency NDC election:
CHAIRMAN
- Mahama Sarni – 758 winner
- Johnson Enu – 743
VICE CHAIRMAN
- Patrick Allubulu – 183
- Philip Nana Koah – 544 winner
- John Jerry Kwaw – 493
- Wisdom Amuzu Yao – 263
SECRETARY
- Maxwell Oppong Kofi Peprah – 700
- Stephen Morcher – 796
DEPUTY SECRETARY
- Salifu Karim Ndego – 841 winner
- Maximillian Apambilla– 619
TREASURER
- Faustina Adjei – 762 winner
- Joseph Turkson – 712
DEPUTY TREASURER
- Daniel Ntaah Agyapong – 812 winner
- Jonathan Anyagre – 670
ORGANIZER
- Benjamin Benson Duku – 899 winner
- Dakwari Kolaan Sambien – 597
DEPUTY ORGANIZER
- Samuel Bigah – 897 winner
- Ebenezer Atiemo – 858
COMMUNICATION OFFICER
- Gideon Aboa Afo – 647
- Prince Effue – 836 winner
DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER
- Emmanuel Acquaye – 620
- Ali Asumana (Authentic) – 862 winner
YOUTH ORGANIZER
- Robert Ayeebilla – 78 winner
- Thomas Eugene Mensah – 70
- Felix Duncan Kwaw – 19
DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER
- Wisdom Meisu Kpeney – 98 winner
- Paul Bronyah – 67
WOMEN’S ORGANIZER
- Patricia Bridget Brew – 126 winner
- Marry Ennin– 39
DEPUTY WOMEN’S ORGANIZER
- Helena Allubulu – unopposed
ZONGO CAUCUS
- Nuhu Ibrahim – 946 winner
- Yakubu Amoli – 546
