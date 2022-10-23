3 hours ago

The Deputy Communications Officer position for the Aowin constituency has been won by Ali Asumana, also known as Authentic, a well-known sports broadcaster with Max FM in Enchi.

In comparison to his contender Emmanuel Acquaye, who garnered 620 votes, Authentic polled 863 votes to move up the ladder.

In a brief interview with Ghanaguardian.com following the results, Authentic stated that he would use his communication abilities as a broadcaster and teacher to build strong and stable grounds in the constituency to increase the party's votes in the 2024 election elections.

He thanked the delegates for giving him a resounding victory to serve the party and his people.

He called for unity among the leadership in order to ensure the NDC's victory in the 2024 elections.

Below is the full results of the Aowin constituency NDC election:

CHAIRMAN



Mahama Sarni – 758 winner

Johnson Enu – 743

VICE CHAIRMAN



Patrick Allubulu – 183

Philip Nana Koah – 544 winner

John Jerry Kwaw – 493

Wisdom Amuzu Yao – 263

SECRETARY



Maxwell Oppong Kofi Peprah – 700

Stephen Morcher – 796

DEPUTY SECRETARY



Salifu Karim Ndego – 841 winner

Maximillian Apambilla– 619

TREASURER



Faustina Adjei – 762 winner

Joseph Turkson – 712

DEPUTY TREASURER



Daniel Ntaah Agyapong – 812 winner

Jonathan Anyagre – 670

ORGANIZER



Benjamin Benson Duku – 899 winner

Dakwari Kolaan Sambien – 597

DEPUTY ORGANIZER



Samuel Bigah – 897 winner

Ebenezer Atiemo – 858

COMMUNICATION OFFICER



Gideon Aboa Afo – 647

Prince Effue – 836 winner

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER



Emmanuel Acquaye – 620

Ali Asumana (Authentic) – 862 winner

YOUTH ORGANIZER



Robert Ayeebilla – 78 winner

Thomas Eugene Mensah – 70

Felix Duncan Kwaw – 19

DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER



Wisdom Meisu Kpeney – 98 winner

Paul Bronyah – 67

WOMEN’S ORGANIZER



Patricia Bridget Brew – 126 winner

Marry Ennin– 39

DEPUTY WOMEN’S ORGANIZER



Helena Allubulu – unopposed

ZONGO CAUCUS