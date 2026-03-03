4 hours ago

The Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko, popularly known as Tanko Computer, has forecast a decisive victory for his party in today’s Ayawaso East by-election.

Speaking to the media while monitoring proceedings, he said feedback from polling stations he visited points to a strong performance for the NDC.

Although voter turnout has so far been low, Tanko expressed confidence that the numbers favour his party.

He also downplayed the impact of Independent Candidate Umaru Sanda Mohammed, a former NDC member, insisting that his participation poses no threat to the party’s campaign.

On the opposing side, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Baba Ali Yussif, attributed the low turnout to the ongoing Ramadan period. He expressed optimism that voter participation would increase as the day progresses.

Mr Yussif also maintained confidence in his chances, signalling that the contest remains competitive despite early turnout concerns.