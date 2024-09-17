7 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially submitted a petition to Parliament.

The party’s General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, outlined the NDC’s key demands following the ‘Enough Is Enough’ protest on Tuesday.

During his presentation, Mr. Kwetey stressed that the NDC’s call for a forensic audit of the voter register is justified, arguing that if there is nothing to hide, there should be no objection to conducting the audit.

He urged Parliament to leverage its influence to ensure these demands are met, emphasizing the importance of establishing a credible voter register for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The demands include a bi-partisan investigation into the Electoral Commission’s (EC) conduct, leading to a forensic audit of the voters’ register and the immediate publication of the findings.

Additionally, they seek a re-exhibition of the voter register with a five-day period following the audit, correction of unauthorized vote transfers, the adoption of a definitive timetable for electoral activities, and an emergency meeting of stakeholders including ECOWAS and the African Union (AU). The implementation of accountability and integrity measures to prevent future voter register manipulation was also outlined.

The petition was accepted by the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, marking the first step in addressing the NDC’s concerns.

“This is one of the several ways to enrich our democracy,” he said.

The NDC’s protest was in response to the Electoral Commission’s (EC) refusal to allow a forensic audit of the voter register.

The demonstration is currently ongoing along approved routes across all 16 regions of Ghana.