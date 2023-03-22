4 hours ago

The immediate past Deputy National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Edem Agbana has successfully filed his nomination form to contest in the party’s parliamentary race in the Ketu North constituency.

Presenting his nomination form endorsed by various party officials in line with the constitutional requirements of the party, the parliamentary candidate hopeful reiterated his motivation for joining the race.

According to Edem Agbana, his bid is largely motivated by the potential, productivity and passion of the people of Ketu North among other things.

“Skills, jobs, education, social and economic infrastructure, care of the vulnerable and aged, and support for our farmers and traders are the basic things that we must tackle.”

“To do all these, Ketu North deserves a visionary, result-oriented and people-centered leader to build on the strong foundation of Dr James Klutse Avedzi and his predecessors.

“I have said, and I reiterate on the occasion of my filing that my vision for this bid is for the people, my people, the people of Ketu North,” he said.

While emphasizing the importance of the upcoming election in the overall quest of bringing development to the constituency, the parliamentary candidate hopeful also stressed the need for the NDC to galvanize votes in the 2024 presidential election adding that in him, the party has the right person to not only win the seat but also help attract votes for the presidential race.

“This election also importantly determines our party’s performance in the next election. Our aim is to increase our winning percentage from 53.6% in 2020 to 85% in 2024. We need a youthful, credible, well-known, unifier, a mobilizer, someone who is accustomed to the mechanics of party mobilization and someone who has a track record of winning elections and performing in office.

“I believe I have learnt, I have served and as one of your own, I have the goodwill and support to be the candidate who best represents this collective aim of ours. I present this form in the name of every one of you in Ketu North. That is me, you have a reliable voice,” he added.

Source: citifmonline