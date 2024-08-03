3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reinstated its Central Regional Chairman, Richard Asiedu, who had been suspended for a month due to anti-party conduct.

A statement issued by the party on Friday, August 2, announced his reinstatement with immediate effect.

The party noted that, although Richard Asiedu has been reinstated, his future conduct will be closely monitored.

This is to ensure that he does not jeopardize the party’s chances in the region ahead of the December 7 elections.

“Your suspension as Central Regional Chairman of the party for a period of one month has elapsed. Pursuant to Article 48(9)(f) of the party’s constitution, you are hereby reinstated to your position as regional Chairman of the party in the Central region with immediate effect,” the statement signed by its General Secretary, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey noted.

Mr Asiedu’s suspension was a result of a meeting held on July 2, 2024. The meeting addressed the withdrawal of Assin Central NDC Parliamentary Candidate Shaibu Migyimah, who was accused of having an amorous relationship with the wife of the constituency General Secretary, Sadique Broni.

The National Disciplinary Committee reviewed the situation and submitted its report and recommendations to the General Secretary.

The report highlighted Mr Asiedu’s admission of guilt, his show of remorse, and his promise not to engage in any further anti-party behaviour.

The party’s decision to reinstate Mr Asiedu reflects its commitment to maintaining discipline while also giving members the opportunity to make amends.

The NDC emphasised that the actions taken are in the best interest of the party’s success in the upcoming elections.

The statement concluded by reiterating the party’s vigilance in monitoring Mr Asiedu’s actions to ensure that he aligns with the NDC’s goals and values, thereby supporting the party’s efforts to secure victory in the December polls.