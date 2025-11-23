8 hours ago

The Akim Oda Government Hospital has not had any significant upgrades since its founding more than a century ago, and the call for its redevelopment has been turned down by the ruling New Democratic Congress (NDC).

Recall that Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament for the Akim Oda constituency, has advocated for the Oda Hospital to be urgently upgraded and renovated to improve healthcare delivery and satisfy patients' increasing needs.

Commenting on the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, the MP expressed concerns that the money allocated in the budget for the construction of new medical facilities in Bole and Shama should instead be used to renovate some of the nation's older hospitals, such as the Oda Government Hospital.

He said, "Bole has a district hospital, and so why are we going to do a new hospital in Bole? It is the home of the President, so we can understand. But, the difference between the ex-President Nana Addo and the current President H.E. John Mahama. The Kyebi Hospital is one of the oldest hospitals in Ghana, but Nana Akufo-Addo did not build a new hospital; he only rehabilitated that hospital, so we think that Bole Hospital can be rehabilitated so that the funding can be sent to Akim Oda Government Hospital."

However, Hon. Yusif Sulemana, the Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi, said that the request for repair works at the Oda Hospital cannot be granted because the development of the new health facility in Bole was already finalized. According to him, the Minister of Health is already in the area acquiring land for the project's construction.

"For your information, the Minister of Health is on his way to Bole to take possession of lands for the construction of the Bole District Hospital," Hon. Yusif Sulemana said.

Aside from the Bole and Shama district hospitals, the government wants to build six new regional hospitals, finish ten existing Agenda 111 projects, and reopen the renovated La General Hospital to boost healthcare access throughout the country. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister for Finance, stated in the 2026 budget that the projects are part of a national health infrastructure development program within the Mahama administration's health reform objective.