2 hours ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected the outcome of the December 7 polls.

According to the party, the election was flawed and that it does not recognise incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the rightfully elected President of Ghana.

Addressing the press late Wednesday evening, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said: “We roundly reject and outrightly reject the declaration of the sitting president as the winner of the 2020 elections. In due course, our flagbearer will brief the nation and the international community”.

“We want to say that it’s a flawed election and therefore we reject it without any reservation, we reject the presidential elections as announced by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission [Jean Mensa]. And we also want to serve notice that the blatant effort to deny us a parliamentary majority will be fiercely resisted. We know that the good people of Ghana gave us a mandate and that mandate includes a parliamentary majority,” he insisted.

EC declared Akufo-Addo winner

The Returning Officer of the 2020 Presidential Election, Jean Mensa after a keenly contested poll, declared President Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner of the Presidential election.

She said Akufo-Addo won by polling 6,730,413 of the votes cast, representing 51.295% while John Mahama trailed behind with 6,214,889 representing 47.366%.

Jean Mensa explained that the results exclude Techiman South constituency which is currently being disputed.

Results amendment

The Electoral Commission subsequently amended the declared results.

The votes obtained by Nana Akufo-Addo was now given as 6,730,587 (51.302%) and John Mahama’s own now pegged at 6,213,182 (47.359%).

“The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast. The total valid votes cast is 13,119,460. This does not change the percentages stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the Chairperson,” a statement the Electoral Commission issued on Thursday, December 10, 2020, noted.

NDC insists it has won majority seats in Parliament

The NDC has insisted that it won majority seats in Parliament winning 140 constituencies; a claim rejected by the governing New Patriotic Party.

Haruna Iddrisu on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, accused government of using military oppression to reduce some of its figures.

He reiterated this allegation later in the evening.

