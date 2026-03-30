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A deepening political storm over the operations of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has taken a new turn after Parliament rejected a Minority-sponsored motion seeking a full-scale investigation into the controversial Gold-for-Reserves programme, intensifying accusations that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) is avoiding accountability on the matter.

The motion, which was formally moved by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, sought the establishment of an ad hoc parliamentary committee to probe the design, implementation and financial performance of the gold reserve policy.

The proposal was backed by several Minority Members of Parliament, including Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Abena Osei-Asare, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Tweneboah Kodua Fokuo, and Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah.

The proposed committee was expected to investigate a wide range of issues surrounding the GoldBod initiative, including its governance structure, financial outcomes, environmental impact and potential implications for public health.

At the heart of the Minority’s argument was the claim that the programme, which was originally designed to strengthen the reserves and stabilize the economy, may have instead resulted in significant financial losses.

According to Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the initiative had failed to deliver its intended economic relief and may have cost the country as much as $214 million within the first nine months of operation.

He described the situation as a “golden betrayal,” arguing that Parliament has both the authority and responsibility under Article 103 of the Constitution to investigate matters involving the potential misuse of public resources.

“This is a moment when Parliament must act decisively. When a public institution entrusted with a strategic national resource is alleged to have failed in protecting public funds, oversight cannot be optional,” he argued during debate on the floor of the House.

The concerns raised by the Minority have been reinforced by references to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) assessment, which reportedly flagged losses linked to the gold reserve programme. Critics say such findings heighten the need for independent parliamentary scrutiny, particularly given the strategic importance of gold to the economy and foreign exchange stability.

However, the Majority in Parliament, led by Mahama Ayariga, pushed back strongly against the motion, ultimately blocking its passage through a voice vote.

The Speaker of Parliament also declined a request by the Minority for a secret ballot, a move that has further fueled claims of political shielding.

In his response, Ayariga questioned both the basis of the motion and the commitment of its sponsors, noting that some of the MPs who backed the probe were not present in the chamber to defend it.

He argued that Parliament was not mandated to conduct such investigations in the manner proposed and described the Minority’s claims as weak and politically motivated.

The Majority Leader also defended the Gold-for-Reserves initiative itself, insisting that it was never designed as a profit-making venture but rather as a strategic policy tool to manage the macroeconomic challenges.

According to him, the costs associated with the programme—such as incentivising local miners to sell gold through official channels instead of smuggling networks—could be recorded as short-term losses but should be understood within the broader context of long-term economic gains.

“When you design a system like this, there will be costs. These are necessary trade-offs to ensure that we harness our gold resources effectively and reduce leakages,” he explained.

Despite these explanations, the rejection of the motion has intensified political tensions, with the Minority accusing the Majority of deliberately blocking accountability and avoiding scrutiny over a programme involving billions of cedis in national resources.

Critics argue that the refusal to allow an independent probe raises concerns about transparency, particularly at a time when additional controversies have emerged around GoldBod, including procurement issues and questions about contract awards.

The GoldBod itself was established in 2025 as part of broader government reforms aimed at restructuring the gold trading sector, building reserves and improving oversight of gold transactions.

The initiative followed earlier efforts under the previous administration to increase gold reserves through the Gold for Reserves policy, which significantly boosted Ghana’s holdings as a buffer against external economic shocks.

However, recent developments—including allegations about the sale of gold reserves by the Bank of Ghana, questions over the financial performance of the programme, and disputes over procurement contracts—have brought the institution under intense public scrutiny.

Critics say the decision by Parliament to block the probe could have long-term implications for public trust in governance and oversight mechanisms.

In accountability-driven democracies, they argue, parliamentary inquiries serve as critical tools for ensuring transparency and maintaining confidence in public institutions.

For now, the rejection of the motion means that no formal parliamentary investigation will be conducted into the GoldBod programme, leaving many of the questions raised by the Minority unanswered.

But with political pressure mounting and public interest growing, the controversy surrounding GoldBod is unlikely to fade anytime soon, as calls for accountability continue to reverberate across the political landscape.