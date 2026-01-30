9 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has fixed December 19 as the date for its national executive elections, unveiling a detailed reorganisation timetable aimed at strengthening the party’s internal structures.

As part of the new guidelines, government appointees who intend to contest for positions within the party will be required to resign from their posts at least six months before filing nominations.

Announcing the roadmap at the party’s headquarters in Accra, General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said the National Executive Committee (NEC) had approved strict eligibility rules under Article 54 of the party’s constitution to ensure fairness and discipline in the electoral process.

“Any individual seeking a party office who currently holds a government appointment must step aside six clear months before nominations open,” he stated.

He explained that the directive applies to ministers and deputy ministers, chief executives and managing directors of state institutions and their deputies, as well as metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives. However, board chairpersons and members are exempt from the requirement.

Staggered Election Timeline

Under the reorganisation plan, national executive aspirants must resign by June to qualify for the December 19 elections. Regional executive elections are scheduled for November 14 and 15, meaning aspirants at that level are expected to step down by May.

Constituency elections will take place on October 24 and 25, with April set as the resignation deadline for aspirants, while branch-level elections are slated for May 30.

Call for Unity and Integrity

Mr Kwetey urged party members and officials to approach the process with commitment, transparency and discipline, stressing that the reorganisation exercise is about more than electing officers.

“This is about rebuilding the party, strengthening our democracy, consolidating unity and preparing the NDC to govern effectively for the people,” he said.

He warned that weakening the party’s internal structures would ultimately weaken governance, adding that the leadership is determined to conduct a credible, inclusive and orderly process.

The General Secretary called on all members to cooperate fully with party structures as the NDC works toward becoming a stronger, more resilient political force ahead of future elections.