2 hours ago

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Nkwanta South, Oti Region, has issued an apology following an assault on Catholic missionaries by some of the party’s youth.

The party condemned the attacks, calling them unacceptable and damaging to the social fabric.

In a press statement released on December 12, 2024, Constituency Secretary, Prince Succeed Fiagadzi expressed deep concern, stating,

“The leadership of NDC in Nkwanta South is deeply appalled and saddened by the attacks on Catholic missionaries by some youths in Nkwanta early yesterday. This heinous act is entirely unacceptable and goes against the values of our society.”

The statement continued, “We strongly condemn this violence and apologize for the harm, trauma, and distress it has caused. Your dedication to serving humanity and spreading love and compassion deserves nothing but respect and gratitude.”

The NDC acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Catholic missionaries, stating, “Your presence in our communities has been a beacon of hope, peace, and development. Your tireless work in educating, healing, and empowering our people has not gone unnoticed.”

The statement also shared the findings of a preliminary investigation, revealing the following:



The victims were Catholic priests.

They were not involved in any theft of the machines and equipment in question.

They were not wearing their priestly regalia as they were on their way to the project site.

Following the assault, the leadership of the NDC visited the victims to check on their well-being and to extend their apologies.

The party expressed its commitment to resolving the issue amicably but also raised concerns about individuals within the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly who are undermining unity, stability, and development.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the incident, in which a group of Catholic missionaries from the Jasikan Diocese was attacked by NDC supporters in Nkwanta South over the District Road Improvement Project (DRIP) machines.

The missionaries were accused of moving the machines from their designated location. The missionaries had been working on infrastructure projects in the region, including areas in Nkwanta South and North, when they were accosted by the thugs.

The missionaries had secured land from the chiefs and elders of Chaiso in Nkwanta South Municipality and required the equipment to clear the land for their work.

They had also paid GH¢9,700 to the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly for access to the DRIP machines.

Reverend Father Henry is currently receiving treatment at the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital. The Nkwanta South Municipal Crime Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lawrence Wiafe, confirmed that the police are conducting an investigation into the matter.