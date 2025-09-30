4 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has summoned the Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga, Nikyema Billa Alamzy, to appear before its Functional Executive Committee (FEC) following controversial remarks he made on GH One TV.

In a letter dated September 29, 2025, and signed by Emmanuel Zumakpeh, Director of Administration at the NDC National Secretariat, the party directed the MP to report at its headquarters in Adabraka, Accra, on Tuesday, September 30, at 2:00 p.m.

The Regional Chairman of the party in the Upper East Region has also been instructed to accompany him.

The summons comes after a video recording of the MP’s interview on GH One TV went viral, in which he openly questioned the rationale behind what he described as a “thank you tour” by the party’s national leadership in his constituency.

Alamzy argued that such tours serve no meaningful purpose when his constituents are grappling with unemployment and neglect.

According to him, the NDC government had failed to provide job opportunities for the youth in Chiana-Paga and had largely overlooked the constituency in making key national appointments.

“My people don’t have jobs, so what is there to thank the party for?” he was quoted as saying during the interview.

The party leadership, however, viewed his remarks as divisive and damaging to the unity of the NDC at a time when it is in charge of governance.

The Functional Executive Committee wants the lawmaker to explain his comments and provide clarification on why he publicly questioned the party’s strategies.