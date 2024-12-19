5 hours ago

Scores of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters stormed the Ministry of Roads and Highways early Wednesday, December 18, 2024, to protest the appointment of Mr. Godfred Amoo as Chief Director of the Ministry.

The demonstrators, visibly angry, argued that Mr. Amoo’s appointment violated a directive from the Transition Team of President-elect John Dramani Mahama, which mandated a halt to all payments, recruitments, transfers, and promotions during the transition period.

Mr. Amoo, currently the Director of the Urban Roads Department and Acting Chief Executive Officer of the newly created Ghana Roads Authority, was reportedly promoted to replace Alhaji Abass Awula, the outgoing Chief Director of the Ministry.

Speaking to Classfmonline.com, the group’s spokesperson, Mr. Imoro Abdul Karim, questioned the actions of the outgoing Roads and Highways Minister, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, accusing him of disregarding the transition directives.

“We are here to register our displeasure with the promotion of Mr. Godfred Amoo. This decision places an unnecessary burden on the incoming government. Why would Mr. Asenso-Boakye go ahead with this appointment when a clear directive has been issued to halt such actions?” Mr. Karim said.

The protesters noted that Mr. Amoo did not report to assume the position following their demonstration.

They called on the Ministry to respect the directives of the Transition Team and refrain from making last-minute changes that could disrupt the incoming administration.

This development adds to growing tensions as the transition of power progresses, with the NDC supporters vowing to remain vigilant in safeguarding the directives of President-elect Mahama’s team.