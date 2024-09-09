8 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced plans to stage nationwide demonstrations on September 17, 2024, to protest the Electoral Commission’s (EC) handling of discrepancies in the voter register.

The party’s grievances emerged during the recent voter exhibition exercise, where they identified several irregularities in the register.

Following a meeting with the EC to address these concerns, the NDC requested a forensic audit of the register, which was denied by the EC.

After submitting presidential nomination forms on behalf of John Mahama, NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah informed the media of the party’s decision to organize a nationwide protest.

On September 17, protesters will march to regional EC offices in all 16 regional capitals. Additionally, national executives will present a formal petition at the EC’s headquarters in Accra.

Asiedu Nketiah emphasised, “On the 17th of this month [September], the NDC is embarking on a massive nationwide demonstration in all 16 regional capitals, descend on the electoral commission officers and we in Accra will descend to the headquarters and present further petitions as to why we think that they should conduct themselves in a manner that will guarantee peaceful, free and fair election.”