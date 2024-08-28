5 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) USA chapter's Zongo Caucus is set to host a fundraising dinner and inauguration on 30 August in the Bronx, New York, with some party top brass expected to grace the occasion.

It comes just a week after the party launched its manifesto for the 2024 election at Winneba, as the party gears up for Ghana's December general election.

The Zongo Caucus, representing communities with historical ties to West African Muslims, has long been a significant voting bloc in Ghanaian politics.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Alhaji Salam Zebah, said the aim is to garner support from members abroad.

"This gathering is crucial for mobilising support and resources for our party's campaign efforts," he said. "We aim to energise our base in the United States and demonstrate the strength of the Zongo community within the NDC."

"The upcoming election is a pivotal moment for Ghana, and we believe the NDC has the right vision to move our nation forward. This event will serve as a platform to outline our strategies and garner support from our members abroad."

This gathering, to be held at 4132 Park Avenue Bronx, NY, 10457, comes at a crucial time for the NDC, which faces a tough hurdle in the December election as Flagbearer John Mahama makes a third bid to reclaim power after losing the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Expected attendees include both Ghana and US-based party members. Notable figures such as National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Hon. Alex Segbefia, Director of International Relations, and Peter Boamah Otukonor are set to participate.

Other high-profile guests include Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, Alhaji Mamah Mohammed, and Dr. Mary Awusi. Maame Aba Dadzie, chairperson of the USA chapter, and Moses Klu Mensah, vice-chairman of the USA caucus, will also be present.

The event aims to galvanise support among Ghanaian expatriates in the United States, while also showcasing the party's commitment to addressing issues affecting Zongo communities at home.

"We're not just raising funds," Zebah explained, "we're cultivating ideas and strategies that will resonate with voters back home. The insights from our diaspora members are invaluable to our campaign."

Alhaji Zebah also emphasised the global nature of the party's support base: "This event underscores the worldwide reach of our party. The Zongo communities, both in Ghana and abroad, have always been a cornerstone of the NDC's grassroots movement."

The party will need to overcome the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP), which has held power for two consecutive terms. With economic challenges and governance issues at the forefront of public debate, the NDC is banking on its diaspora networks and grassroots support to mount a strong challenge in what is expected to be a closely contested election.

The fundraising dinner is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM EST, with organizers planning to set up a live stream option for supporters unable to attend in person, emphasizing the event's importance in rallying global support for the party's 2024 campaign efforts.

https://x.com/BissaNews/status/1828612356563182003?t=rwErUeKjeDScm_tezb3RTQ&s=19