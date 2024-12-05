57 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to address unresolved issues arising from the Special Voting exercise ahead of the general elections on Saturday, 7th December.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the party highlighted concerns about the conduct of some electoral officials and the alleged use of indelible ink that could be easily erased.

The NDC has called for immediate correction to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and prevent any irregularities during the main election.

The party also encouraged its members to remain alert and urged security agencies to act firmly in safeguarding the sanctity of the polls.

Speaking to the media in Kumasi on Thursday, 5th December 2024, Abbas Nurudeen, the NDC’s Ashanti Regional Communications Officer, emphasized the party’s commitment to vigilance.

“Our eyes and ears are on the ground, monitoring the actions of certain EC officials and their collaborators. We call on all our supporters in the Ashanti Region, sympathizers, and advocates for change to turn out in large numbers and vote massively for H.E. John Dramani Mahama and all NDC parliamentary candidates,” he said.

Nurudeen further criticized the EC’s use of allegedly cleanable indelible ink during the special voting exercise, stating it could enable electoral fraud such as multiple voting and impersonation.

He revealed that, assurances had been received from regional EC officials about replacing the flawed ink.

“We hope the assurances given are genuine. On election day, we will not tolerate the use of indelible ink that can be easily cleaned,” he cautioned.