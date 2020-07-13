3 hours ago

Elvis Morris Donkor, the Member of Parliament for Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is only using Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to gain 'Fante votes'.

Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang was announced as the Running Mate for John Mahama recently.

In a panel discussion on Neat FM's ‘Me Man Nti’ programme, Morris Donkor said just like how the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur was 'used and dumped' NDC will do same to Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

"NDC has a habit of using and dumping people; they used Amissah-Arthur to gain Fante votes, and after they dumped him; he was not even allowed to do his work as the Vice President . . . that is what they do best but it won't happen again," he indicated.

Peace FM