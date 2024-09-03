3 hours ago

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has issued a strong warning that the party will no longer tolerate any form of intimidation against its supporters in Kyebi and the wider Abuakwa South constituency.

Addressing voters in Akyem Adukrom on Monday, September 2, as part of his “retail campaign ” tour of the Eastern Region, Asiedu Nketia stressed various forms of attacks and intimidation the NDC has endured during and after elections in the area in previous polls, describing these actions as undemocratic and contrary to the legacy of J.B. Danquah, a key figure in Ghana’s multi-party democracy.

“The NDC has suffered many attacks and intimidation Abuakwa South. These actions are undemocratic and fly in the face of the legacy of J.B. Danquah, who is acclaimed as the doyen of multi-party democracy in Ghana,” Asiedu Nketia stated.

He cited specific incidents, including the burning of the NDC constituency office in Kyebi in 1996 and the assault on party agents during elections.

Asiedu Nketia questioned the commitment to democratic principles in J.B. Danquah’s hometown, suggesting that the multi-party democracy Danquah championed is not being upheld.

“What legacy are you leaving for J.B. Danquah as the doyen of Ghana’s democracy? It means he wasted his time because the multi-party democracy he championed is not working in his own hometown. You don’t follow his principles but build a library in his honour,” he remarked.

Asiedu Nketia vowed that the NDC would no longer accept intimidation in the constituency. “So, I am here in Abuakwa South to demonstrate that there is nowhere in Ghana that is a no-go area for the NDC. It will never happen. As the NPP goes to my hometown to campaign, I have also come here to campaign,” he asserted.

He further warned that the NDC would take all necessary measures to protect their interests. “We came in peace, but nobody should think they can intimidate us this time around. Whatever is required of us to protect the ballot box and our office, we will do it,” Asiedu Nketia cautioned.

The NDC Chairman also disputed the notion that Abuakwa South is a stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), pointing out that both the NDC and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) have won the seat before.

He expressed optimism that the NDC could win the seat in the upcoming elections if the people prioritize development.

“The Abuakwa South constituency is not an NPP stronghold. The NDC and the CPP have both won this seat before. I am optimistic that we will win the seat this year if the people decide to vote for development,” Asiedu Nketia concluded.

The Chiefs and residents of Akyem Adukrom complained that the community has been deliberately neglected in terms of development because it consistently support the NDC.

He cited deplorable town roads and a lack of bridges to aid students and farmers from crossing to schools and farms.

Also, the community does not have adequate safe drinking water.